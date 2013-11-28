FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says door still open to Ukraine on trade pact
November 28, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel says door still open to Ukraine on trade pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Ukraine is still welcome to seek a trade pact with the European Union, despite Kiev’s announcement last week that it was shelving such efforts, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“I don’t have any hope that it will happen this time but the door is open,” Merkel said on arrival in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where EU leaders were due to hold a summit with countries in eastern Europe and southern Caucasus.

Before Ukraine’s surprise change of heart, the EU had said it could sign a trade deal with Kiev at the summit, which starts later on Thursday.

Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak in Vilnius and John O'Donnell in Brussels

