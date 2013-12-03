FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO condemns 'excessive force' in Ukraine
#World News
December 3, 2013 / 6:23 PM / 4 years ago

NATO condemns 'excessive force' in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen addresses a news conference during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO foreign ministers condemned the use of “excessive force” against protesters in Ukraine on Tuesday and urged all sides to refrain from provoking further clashes.

“We urge Ukraine...to fully abide by its international commitments and to uphold the freedom of expression and assembly. We urge the government and the opposition to engage in dialogue and launch a reform process,” NATO allies said in a statement during a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

Ukrainian police used batons and stun grenades over the weekend to break up pro-Europe protests after President Viktor Yanukovich failed to sign a landmark European Union integration agreement on Friday.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft

