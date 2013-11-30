FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine opposition to call general strike: opposition leader
November 30, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine opposition to call general strike: opposition leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s political opposition said on Saturday it would set up a headquarters of national resistance following clashes between police and pro-Europe protesters and had begun to organize a country-wide strike.

“We have taken a common decision to form a headquarters of national resistance and we have begun preparations for an all-Ukraine national strike,” former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, one of three opposition leaders, told journalists.

He said the opposition parties sought the resignation of the government and early parliamentary and presidential elections to force out President Viktor Yanukovich.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Roche

