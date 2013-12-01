Ukraine opposition leader Klitschko calls for Yanukovich to resign

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko, addressing hundreds of thousands of protesters in central Kiev, called on President Viktor Yanukovich and his government to resign, saying they had “stolen” Ukraine’s dream of European integration.

“The government and the president should resign,” said the heavyweight boxing champion turned opposition politician.

“They stole the dream. If this government does not want to fulfill the will of the people, then there will be no such government, there will be no such president. There will be a new government and a new president,” he said to cheering crowds.