FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine interior minister warns protesters against mass disorder
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine interior minister warns protesters against mass disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s interior minister warned tens of thousands of protesters starting a pro-Europe rally in the capital Kiev on Sunday that police would respond if there were mass disturbances.

“Mass disorder? The police cannot fail to react to this. Do we want to go the way of Libya, Tunis? If there are calls (from the opposition) for mass disorder, then we will react,” the minister, Vitaly Zakharchenko, told Interfax news agency.

Tens of thousands of pro-Europe protesters were marching towards Kiev’s Independence Square, scene of a police crackdown on protesters on Saturday that has fanned the tension.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.