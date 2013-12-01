Ukraine interior minister warns protesters against mass disorder

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s interior minister warned tens of thousands of protesters starting a pro-Europe rally in the capital Kiev on Sunday that police would respond if there were mass disturbances.

“Mass disorder? The police cannot fail to react to this. Do we want to go the way of Libya, Tunis? If there are calls (from the opposition) for mass disorder, then we will react,” the minister, Vitaly Zakharchenko, told Interfax news agency.

Tens of thousands of pro-Europe protesters were marching towards Kiev’s Independence Square, scene of a police crackdown on protesters on Saturday that has fanned the tension.