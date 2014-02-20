FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roadmap under discussion in Kiev includes temporary government: diplomatic sources
February 20, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

Roadmap under discussion in Kiev includes temporary government: diplomatic sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A proposed agreement under discussion in Kiev by the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland with President Viktor Yanukovich and the leaders of the opposition would include forming a temporary government, two diplomatic sources said.

The three foreign ministers spent four hours talking with Yanukovich before returning to talk to opposition leaders on Thursday.

The German foreign ministry tweeted a roadmap towards a political solution was being discussed.

writing by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin

