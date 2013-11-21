FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia welcomes Ukraine's desire to develop ties: Putin spokesman
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Russia welcomes Ukraine's desire to develop ties: Putin spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday that Russia welcomed Kiev’s desire to improve trade ties with Moscow, signaling satisfaction with a Ukrainian government decision to suspend preparations for a landmark trade pact with the European Union.

“We welcome the desire to improve and develop trade and economic cooperation,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters. He called Ukraine a “close partner” and said Russia would respect any decision it made about the EU deal.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.