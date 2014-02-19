FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says EU has consensus on need for Ukraine sanctions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2014 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

Poland says EU has consensus on need for Ukraine sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Consensus has been reached among European Union states about imposing sanctions on Ukrainian officials over the violence in Kiev that has killed dozens of people, Poland’s deputy foreign minister said.

Piotr Serafin was speaking to reporters after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held telephone consultations on Ukraine with other EU heads of government and leaders of European institutions.

“The events over the last 24 hours justify the decision of the European Union on sanctions. There was full unity of views among all the people with whom Prime Minister Tusk spoke,” Serafin said.

Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.