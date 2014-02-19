Poland says EU has consensus on need for Ukraine sanctions

WARSAW (Reuters) - Consensus has been reached among European Union states about imposing sanctions on Ukrainian officials over the violence in Kiev that has killed dozens of people, Poland’s deputy foreign minister said.

Piotr Serafin was speaking to reporters after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held telephone consultations on Ukraine with other EU heads of government and leaders of European institutions.

“The events over the last 24 hours justify the decision of the European Union on sanctions. There was full unity of views among all the people with whom Prime Minister Tusk spoke,” Serafin said.