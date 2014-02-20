Violence halts EU envoys' meeting in Kiev: Polish minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Fighting between police and opposition protesters near the presidential palace in the Ukrainian capital prevented a planned meeting between European envoys and President Viktor Yanukovich, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

“Black smoke, denotations and gunfire around presidential palace. Meeting moved to another location. Officials panicky,” Sikorski said in a post on Twitter. He had flown into Kiev along with counterparts from Germany and France.