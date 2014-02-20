FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Violence halts EU envoys' meeting in Kiev: Polish minister
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2014 / 9:08 AM / 4 years ago

Violence halts EU envoys' meeting in Kiev: Polish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Fighting between police and opposition protesters near the presidential palace in the Ukrainian capital prevented a planned meeting between European envoys and President Viktor Yanukovich, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

“Black smoke, denotations and gunfire around presidential palace. Meeting moved to another location. Officials panicky,” Sikorski said in a post on Twitter. He had flown into Kiev along with counterparts from Germany and France.

Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.