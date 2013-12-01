Ukraine protesters charge police lines with tractor: eyewitnesses

People use a tractor while trying to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergii Polezhaka

KIEV (Reuters) - A group of protesters, attending a mass pro-Europe rally in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, on Sunday used a tractor to try to break through police lines near the headquarters of President Viktor Yanukovich, eyewitnesses said.

Interior ministry forces used tear gas to disperse the group, the eyewitnesses said.

The approach to the entrance to the presidential administration building was blocked by a line of buses as well as several metal barriers.