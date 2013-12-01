FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine protesters charge police lines with tractor: eyewitnesses
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine protesters charge police lines with tractor: eyewitnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People use a tractor while trying to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergii Polezhaka

KIEV (Reuters) - A group of protesters, attending a mass pro-Europe rally in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, on Sunday used a tractor to try to break through police lines near the headquarters of President Viktor Yanukovich, eyewitnesses said.

Interior ministry forces used tear gas to disperse the group, the eyewitnesses said.

The approach to the entrance to the presidential administration building was blocked by a line of buses as well as several metal barriers.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.