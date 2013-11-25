Ukraine's Tymoshenko launches hunger strike: lawyer

A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko has launched a hunger strike to push President Viktor Yanukovich to sign a landmark trade agreement with the European Union, her lawyer said on Monday night.

“As a sign of unity with you I declare an unlimited hunger strike with the demand to Yanukovich to sign the association agreement,” said Tymoshenko in a message to thousands of pro-Europe demonstrators rallying in Kiev which was read out by her defense lawyer, Serhiy Vlasenko.