EU aid offer for Ukraine to sign pact was humiliating: Yanukovich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Tuesday that the terms of a financial aid offer from the EU had been humiliating and he would consider signing a landmark free trade pact with the bloc only when it suited Ukraine’s interests.

He said the EU had offered aid worth 610 million euros and had linked this to Ukraine agreeing on a new program with the International Monetary Fund which itself had laid down unacceptable conditions.

“We don’t have to be humiliated like this. We are a serious country. A European one,” he said in a television declaration.

“When it corresponds to our interests, when we have agreed (with the EU) on normal conditions, (only) then can we consider signing,” he said.