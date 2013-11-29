Ukraine wants financial, economic aid package from EU: Yanukovich

Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich (R) shakes hands with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (L) next to European Council President Herman van Rompuy in Vilnius November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Friday that Kiev still intended to sign an association and trade agreement with the EU in the future, but he wanted the bloc to take ‘decisive steps’ to draw up an economic aid package for Ukraine.

Justifying his decision not to sign the agreement on Friday at an EU summit in Lithuania’s capital, he told EU leaders in a closed summit session: ”Unfortunately, Ukraine in the last while has turned out to be alone in dealing with serious financial and economic problems.

“So today we need from our European partners decisive steps to be taken towards Ukraine to work out, and realize, a program of financial-economic aid,” he said, in comments reported on his web site.