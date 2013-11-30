Ukraine's Yanukovich says he 'outraged' by violence in Kiev

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Saturday he was “deeply outraged” by incidents at a pro-Europe rally in the capital Kiev which had led to violent confrontation between protesters and police, and caused injury.

Early on Saturday, riot police broke up a rally by protesters in Kiev using batons and stun grenades and an undisclosed number of people were injured.

In an address to Ukrainians carried on his web site, he called for an immediate and objective investigation so that those guilty could be punished, though he did not specifically blame the police for the incidents.