Seventeen killed in care home fire in Ukraine
May 29, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Seventeen killed in care home fire in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Seventeen people have been killed after a fire broke out in a residential building housing elderly people in a village near Kiev, Ukraine’s state emergency service said in a statement on Sunday.

It said the fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in a privately-owned two-storey building that was temporarily housing 35 people in the village of Litochky, 37 kilometers (23 miles) northeast of Kiev.

“Emergency services units saved 18 people, five of whom have been hospitalized with burns of varying degrees of severity,” it said. The fire was localized at 05:25 a.m. (2225 EDT), it said.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said the fire was a terrible tragedy that had caused irreparable loss and called for an immediate investigation into its causes, a statement on the government website said.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jane Merriman

