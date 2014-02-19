France says EU sanctions 'probable' over Ukraine

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany will discuss the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday with individual sanctions “probable”, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said, a day after 25 people were killed in the country.

“We are not going to remain indifferent,” he said. “(There will be) deliberations with the German delegation and probably sanctions,” he said, referring to the possibility of European measures. France and Germany were already scheduled to hold a joint meeting of their cabinets in Paris later on Wednesday.

“There can be a range of sanctions, notably individual ones against those behind the violence.”