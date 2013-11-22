FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU enlargement chief says has not fully given up on Ukraine pact
#World News
November 22, 2013 / 3:28 PM / 4 years ago

EU enlargement chief says has not fully given up on Ukraine pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s enlargement chief said on Friday he had “not fully given up” on signing a landmark trade and cooperation agreement with Ukraine at a summit next week, despite Kiev saying it was suspending work on the accord.

“No, we have not fully given up as we were not actually officially informed by the Ukrainian side that the signature is impossible at Vilnius,” , Stefan Fuele told reporters, referring to the November 28-29 EU summit with eastern European countries in Lithuania.

If the deal with Ukraine is not signed next week, he held out hope it could be signed at an EU-Ukraine summit next year.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Luke Baker

