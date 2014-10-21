FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to consider Ukraine request for extra 2 billion euros: Commission
October 21, 2014

EU to consider Ukraine request for extra 2 billion euros: Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine has requested an extra 2 billion euros ($2.55 billion) and EU authorities will consider the loan request together with the International Monetary Fund, a European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The Commission remains very committed to supporting Ukraine in line with earlier commitments,” spokesman Simon O‘Connor said in an emailed statement.

Ukraine’s energy minister was in Brussels on Tuesday for talks with his Russian counterpart and the European Energy Commissioner to try to resolve a dispute over Kiev’s unpaid gas debts to Russia.

Reporting By Barbara Lewis and Philip Blenkinsop

