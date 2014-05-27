FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine demands 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas 'stolen' by Gazprom in Crimea
May 27, 2014 / 8:43 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine demands 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas 'stolen' by Gazprom in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Tuesday Russia’s Gazprom owed it 2.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth around $1 billion following Moscow’s annexation of the Black Sea region of Crimea.

Russia annexed the mainly Russian-speaking Crimea peninsula in March after mass street protests toppled Ukraine’s Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich.

“We want to hear a response from Russia ... on the question of returning to Ukraine 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas which Russia stole through Chernomornaftogas on the territory of (Crimea),” Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a televised session of his cabinet.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Richard Balmforth

