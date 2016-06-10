Ukraine sees Russian gas offer as too high, plans imports from Europe

A worker stands near a pressure gauge and a valve at a gas compressor station and underground gas storage facility in the village of Mryn, north of Kiev, Ukraine, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is likely to ignore a recent Russian offer for gas supplies in the third quarter of 2016 in favor of buying elsewhere in Europe, Yury Vitrenko, a deputy head of Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz, said on Friday.

Naftogaz said this week that it had expected to agree a new supply deal with Russia’s Gazprom for the winter period of 2016/17 but that the price would have to be “economically reasonable”.

Vitrenko said on Friday that Russian energy officials had offered a price of $177 per 1,000 cubic meters (tcm), while the price for gas in Europe had decreased to less than $173.

“Under these conditions we will not buy gas from Gazprom. We will buy all necessary volumes on the European market. We have no any problem with this,” he said on Facebook.

With relations between the nations at an all-time low because of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Ukraine has not bought gas directly from Russia since November 2015, though Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said this month that he would not rule out buying from Gazprom if the price was right.