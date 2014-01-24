FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany summons Ukraine ambassador over violence
January 24, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Germany summons Ukraine ambassador over violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has summoned Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin to demand an end to the government’s use of force against protestors, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

“The aim of this summons is to make clear to Ukraine’s official representative in Germany what the position of the German government is,” said spokesman Martin Schaefer, adding that Berlin was seeking an end to recent violence and a re-examination of sweeping anti-protest legislation.

“We expect Ukraine’s ambassador to pass on this message without delay to his government, the president and the prime minister.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

