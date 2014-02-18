FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany warns Ukraine government against sliding back into violence
February 18, 2014 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

Germany warns Ukraine government against sliding back into violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister urged the Ukrainian government on Tuesday to avoid a return to violence, as riot police advanced on Kiev’s Independent Square following a day of violent clashes with opponents to President Viktor Yanukovich.

“I urge the opposing groups in Ukraine to return urgently to the path of recent days and talk about a political solution,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier told his Ukrainian counterpart Leonid Kozhara by telephone, Steinmeier’s office said in a statement.

“A return to violence in Ukraine is certainly no way to reach a settlement and ensure a good future for the country,” the German minister told Kozhara.

Reporting by Stephen Brown

