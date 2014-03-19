FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU summit to discuss only second phase Russian sanctions: Germany
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 2:08 PM / 4 years ago

EU summit to discuss only second phase Russian sanctions: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Any discussion between EU leaders at a summit this week about sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis will be limited to a second phase of measures, a senior German official said on Wednesday.

The EU has imposed travel bans and asset freezes on people deemed responsible for Russia’s incursion into the Ukrainian region of Crimea. Escalation would involve broader bans and could then move to wider trade and financial restrictions.

In response to a question about whether a third phase of sanctions could be discussed, the senior official said:

“Based on the current situation I expect a discussion on the second phase,” adding that the condition for third phase sanctions was a “massive destabilization” of other parts of Ukraine beyond Crimea.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
