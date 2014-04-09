FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Russia not contributing to de-escalation in Ukraine
April 9, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel says Russia not contributing to de-escalation in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Russia was not taking the necessary steps to ease the standoff over Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, in many areas it is not clear that Russia is contributing to a de-escalation of the situation,” Merkel said in a speech in parliament.

“Therefore we will continue to do what we’ve been doing: on the one hand pursue dialogue, but on the other hand make clear that in our view Ukraine has a right to its own development path. We demand this. Ukraine must decide its own future.”

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown; Writing by Noah Barkin

