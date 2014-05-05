Germany hopes May 25 election can help restore calm in Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects the election in Ukraine scheduled for May 25 to go ahead as planned and hopes it can help calm the situation in the country, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday.

“The election would be not just a means for stabilization but also a strong signal for a better future for Ukraine,” the spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference. “We are doing what we can for this election to take place as planned and for it to have a calming effect on the whole situation in Ukraine.”