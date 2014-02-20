FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel urges Ukraine president to accept mediation offer
February 20, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel urges Ukraine president to accept mediation offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in a phone call on Thursday to accept an offer from the European Union, Germany and other partners to support talks between the Kiev government and opposition.

“Playing for time will fuel the conflict further and contains unforeseeable risks,” said a statement from Merkel’s spokesman, adding that the chancellor urged all sides to cease the use of violence immediately and enforce the agreed truce.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown

