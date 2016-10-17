FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel willing to meet Putin on Ukraine but needs progress
October 17, 2016 / 9:53 AM / 10 months ago

Germany's Merkel willing to meet Putin on Ukraine but needs progress

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a ceremony to hand over weapons and military vehicles to servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chuhuiv outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 15, 2016. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine crisis but no meeting has been set and progress needs to be made on the peace process, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"It remains the case that the chancellor is ready for such a meeting if the opportunity for progress arises, if we can make progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreement in the interests of the people in eastern Ukraine," Seibert said.

"I cannot announce a date today," he added at a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel

