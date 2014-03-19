OSCE mission to Ukraine must be agreed in 24 hours: German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday he had told his Russian counterpart that a mandate for a mission by Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observers to Ukraine must be agreed within 24 hours.

Steinmeier told reporters he had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Chairman of the OSCE and that they had overcome differences on the number of staff to be sent but still had to agree on the regions to be visited.

“We need an observer mission now and in my conversations this morning I said agreement on a mandate must take place within the next 24 hours,” Steinmeier told a news conference.