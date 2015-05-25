FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman killed in northeast Ukraine, hostages freed
#Big Story 10
May 25, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Gunman killed in northeast Ukraine, hostages freed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A gunman who took three hostages at a petrol station in northeast Ukraine has been killed and his captives freed unharmed, news agency Interfax Ukraine quoted regional governor Igor Rainin as saying on Monday.

The 48-year-old man had shot dead two people with a rifle in the town of Lyubotin in the Kharkiv region and then drove to the petrol station where he took hostages, according to the Interior Ministry.

The area is a considerable distance from the conflict zone where government forces are fighting Russian-backed separatists and police appeared to be treating the incident as purely criminal.

“The criminal has been killed,” Rainin was quoted as telling journalists.

Earlier the interior ministry said police officers were negotiating the release of the hostages and taking steps to apprehend the attacker.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Heinrich

