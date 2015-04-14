ICRC appeals for extra $35 million for eastern Ukraine crisis

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) appealed on Tuesday for an additional 34 million Swiss francs ($34.8 million) to meet urgent humanitarian needs in eastern Ukraine, divided and tense after a year’s fighting that has killed 6,000.

The ICRC said it needed extra money to support health services, assist people left homeless by the conflict and help identify the dead.

It will also use the money to raise awareness of unexploded devices and help emergency teams deal with them, it said.

“Although fighting has eased, there are still casualties nearly every day and living conditions are very poor for civilians in frontline areas and displaced people across the region,” Laurent Corbaz, ICRC head of operations for Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement.

“We need to help people cope with the continuing stand-off and the aftermath of a year of terrible conflict.”

More than 6,000 people have been killed and almost two million displaced since the conflict started a year ago, exposing civilians near the front line to heavy rocket fire and artillery shelling.

The fighting between Ukraine’s military and pro-Russian rebels has badly damaged hospitals, schools, water and electricity networks and other essential services.

Rapidly rising food prices and difficulty accessing pensions and salaries have impacted hundreds of thousands of people in conflict-affected areas.

The ICRC said the situation had been made worse by the relative poverty of the region, which had forced entire families to rely on aid distributed by the ICRC and its partners.

The additional funding will take the ICRC’s 2015 budget for Ukraine and the Moscow regional team to over 80 million Swiss francs ($81.85 million), making it one of the group’s top five global operations, it said.

So far this year the ICRC has distributed food aid to more than 156,000 people on both sides of the front line and other basic items to more than 167,000 people.

The Ukrainian conflict has reached stalemate in recent weeks; a truce brokered in the Belarussian capital Minsk in mid-February is still technically in force, but casualties are reported almost daily.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine met in Berlin on Monday and called for an end to the renewed fighting, saying there was no alternative to the ceasefire agreement signed in Minsk.