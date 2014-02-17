Protesters clash with police near Ukraine's parliament

KIEV (Reuters) - Several thousand protesters clashed with police near the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday after being stopped from marching to the building in a move to keep up pressure on President Viktor Yanukovich.

After being blocked by a line of trucks about 100 meters short of the building, protesters hurled stones at police, a Reuters witness said.

Police replied with stun and smoke grenades to break up the crowds.

