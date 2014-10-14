Ukraine central bank chief says IMF ready to help more

Newly appointed head of the central bank Valeria Hontareva attends a session of parliament in Kiev, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine received assurances from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that the two lenders stand ready to provide the war-torn country with more financial support, Kiev’s central bank chief said on Tuesday.

In a brief discussion with journalists, Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Hontareva said: “We got all these reassurances that they will support us.”

She did not say in what form any further support might come.

“Right now it is only a question of when we will calculate our real gap, (the) financial gap,” she said, saying this would be carried out in early November when an IMF mission assesses Kiev’s balance of payments.

On Monday, Ukraine’s finance minister said Kiev would not need a new IMF financing program unless its conflict with pro-Russian separatists worsens significantly.

Hontareva was in Washington for the fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank, which concluded on Sunday.