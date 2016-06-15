FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine may get IMF funds in two parts: economic adviser Miklos
June 15, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Ukraine may get IMF funds in two parts: economic adviser Miklos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s fiscal and balance of payments pressures should ease if the country receives at least $1 billion (704.97 million pounds) worth of International Monetary Fund support this year as it gets its reform efforts back on track, the government’s top economic adviser said.

Ivan Miklos, senior economic adviser to new Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday that Ukraine will likely need to pass more reform legislation in order to meet requirements for the IMF to fully release $1.7 billion in delayed funds.

“The goal is, if not to receive the tranche in one amount, to deliver it in two parts - the first one in July and the second one in autumn,” Miklos said.

Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse

