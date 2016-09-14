WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said its board approved a long-awaited loan disbursement of about $1 billion to Ukraine after a review of the country's bailout program.
The IMF said the board approved waivers for Ukraine's non-observance of performance criteria related to net international reserves, external payments arrears and new exchange restrictions.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Alan Crosby)
