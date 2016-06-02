Exclusive: IMF, EBRD warn Ukraine over 'too high' sale price for Odessa Portside Plant - letter

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Suma Chakrabarti arrive for a signing ceremony at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 26, 2016.

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has set too high a reserve price for its flagship privatization of Odessa Portside Plant (OPP) that could deter reputable foreign investors from bidding, the IMF and EBRD told the government in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

In their letter to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the lenders said the valuation process - which set a reserve price of $521 million for auctioning the state fertilizer group - fell short of international standards and risks damaging Ukraine's image.

"We are concerned that many reputable international investors could simply decide to not even investigate the opportunity," wrote Jerome Vacher and Francis Malige, regional representatives for the International Monetary Fund and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"Should this be the case, it would negatively affect the trust of foreign investors in the next round of privatization of OPP, as well as broadly damage Ukraine's image and its potential attractiveness for foreign direct investments," the letter, dated May 27, said.

Groysman's spokesman said the price had been determined in accordance with Ukrainian laws before the election of the current government, which came to power in April.

"The price was agreed at a government meeting attended by representatives of the EBRD and IMF," said spokesman Dmytro Stolyarchuk. "The government adopted transparent privatization conditions, which in particular involve the participation of no fewer than two contenders, including one foreign (contender)."