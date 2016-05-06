FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Early signs from new Ukraine government encouraging says IMF
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 6, 2016 / 8:12 AM / a year ago

Early signs from new Ukraine government encouraging says IMF

A general view shows apartment blocks in Kiev, Ukraine, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich - RTX2D4TT
Marc Jones

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The early signs coming from Ukraine’s new government are “very encouraging” one of the International Monetary Fund’s top officials said on Friday.

Mahmood Pradhan, deputy head of the IMF’s European department delivered the Fund’s first public thumbs up to the new-look set up in Kiev following the departure of a number of key Western-backed reformers last month.

“We think the signs of the new government’s willingness to adhere to the program, to stay with the program and their own adjustment efforts are very encouraging,” Pradhan told a news conference.

“We hope the program will be on track and most importantly, the adjustment policies already implemented which are paying dividends and are working, will continue.”

The IMF is due in Ukraine next week to formally review whether progress has been made with its $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms program.

Pradhan said it was too early to say how long the process would take.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.