Kerry says Ukraine's president must do more to end crisis
January 31, 2014 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry says Ukraine's president must do more to end crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An anti-government protester, standing on a barricade, surveys a cordon of riot police as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday concessions made by Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich to the opposition were still not sufficient to defuse the country’s political crisis.

Kerry, speaking with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a visit to Berlin, also said “outside powers” should not get involved in a crisis that he said was for the Ukrainian people to resolve.

“The offers of President Yanukovich have not yet reached a level that would be sufficient regarding the reforms,” Kerry said, according to a German translation of his remarks.

Yanukovich has accepted the resignation of his government and has offered an amnesty from prosecution for peaceful protesters, in a gesture towards the demonstrators camped out in Kiev. However, they and the main opposition leaders are pressing on with their protests.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, writing by Gareth Jones

