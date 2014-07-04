FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiev says 13 military personnel killed in fighting in east Ukraine
July 4, 2014 / 1:57 PM / 3 years ago

Kiev says 13 military personnel killed in fighting in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - At least 13 Ukrainian military personnel were killed in separate incidents on Friday in fighting against pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, a statement from the headquarters of Ukraine’s “anti-terrorist operation” said. Nine others were wounded.

The operation, which joins armed forces from the military and interior ministry, resumed on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko decided not to renew a ceasefire after numerous violations by rebels.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Richard Balmforth

