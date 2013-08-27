Ukrainian serial killer dies in prison

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s most prolific serial killer, Anatoly Onoprienko, who killed 52 people in a six-year reign of terror up to 1996, has died in jail, the state penitentiary service said on Tuesday.
Onoprienko, who killed groups of people at a time in western and central Ukraine, sometimes using a hunting rifle, shotgun or axe while trying to rob them, died in prison in the town of Zhytomir, Interfax news agency said.
The agency reported a prison service official as saying Onoprienko, who was about 54 years old, appeared to have died of a heart attack.
