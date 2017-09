UDAR (Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform) party leader Vitaly Klitschko (R) takes part in a pro-European integration protest in Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko will attend round- table talks with President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday aimed at finding a compromise in a crisis which has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters out on to the street.

“We will be going,” said a spokeswoman for Klitschko when asked if he would attend the talks.