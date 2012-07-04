FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine leader says snap election possible
July 4, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

Ukraine leader says snap election possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine may have to hold an early parliamentary election if the crisis in the chamber, triggered by the passing of a contentious language law, persists, President Viktor Yanukovich said on Wednesday.

Yanukovich met the heads of several parliament factions on Wednesday to discuss what he called a crisis in the legislature after its speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn offered to resign.

“Yanukovich did not rule out that, if (deputies) fail to stabilize parliament’s work, it will be necessary to move on to the early parliamentary election procedure,” his office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the chamber rushed through a bill boosting the official status of the Russian language, prompting outrage among the opposition and scuffles both in parliament and on the streets of capital Kiev.

A regular parliamentary election is scheduled for October.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

