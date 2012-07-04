FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine police battle protesters, teargas used
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 5 years

Ukraine police battle protesters, teargas used

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - About 1,000 protesters clashed with equal numbers of riot police in central Kiev on Wednesday, a day after the former Soviet republic’s parliament passed a contentious bill upgrading the official status of the Russian language.

Police fired teargas as they tried to push the protesters away from a building where President Viktor Yanukovich had planned to hold a news briefing.

Yanukovich called off the briefing, where he was expected to speak about Ukraine’s hosting of the Euro 2012 soccer championship, at the last minute, according to Interfax news agency.

Instead, he called an urgent meeting with parliament speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday morning, and leaders of major factions.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.