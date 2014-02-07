FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel condemns U.S. diplomats' comments on Ukraine: aide
February 7, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel condemns U.S. diplomats' comments on Ukraine: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Please note profanity in paragraph two)

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel finds the disparaging remarks of U.S. diplomats about the European Union’s role in the Ukrainian crisis “totally unacceptable”, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

In a leaked conversation posted on Youtube, State Department official Victoria Nuland tells the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in a discussion about the strategy for political transition “fuck the EU”. She has apologized to EU officials.

German spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said Merkel appreciated the work of EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who has led the bloc’s efforts to mediate between President Viktor Yanukovich and his opponents who have taken to the streets.

“The chancellor finds these remarks totally unacceptable and wants to emphasize that Mrs Ashton is doing an outstanding job,” Wirtz told a news conference.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

