Three EU ministers meet Ukraine's Yanukovich as clashes rage in Kiev
February 20, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Three EU ministers meet Ukraine's Yanukovich as clashes rage in Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Three European Union foreign ministers were in talks with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday and have not left the country as previously reported by diplomatic sources, other diplomats said.

“They are meeting him now,” one diplomat said.

The three ministers - from Poland, Germany and France - were seeing Yanukovich in efforts to promote a political resolution to the crisis convulsing the country, now in its third month.

But less than two hours before they met, violent clashes broke out in Kiev between protesters and police and at least 15 bodies were seen on or near the city’s central Independence Square by a Reuters photographer.

reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens

