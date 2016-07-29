FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed in a missile explosion at a plant in Ukraine
#World News
July 29, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Three killed in a missile explosion at a plant in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Three people died, including a NATO representative, in an explosion at a military installation in northern Ukraine, the Ukrainian defense company Ukroboronprom said on Friday.

The explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon while a missile was being unloaded from a vehicle, the company said in a statement. It said two other workers were injured.

Local media said the NATO representative was an Ukrainian who monitors the disarming Soviet-era weapons, a process partly financed by NATO.

Ukraine, the western-most outpost of the former Soviet Union, inherited thousands of tonnes of obsolete ammunition and weapon which is due to destroy.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Larry King

