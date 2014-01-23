FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian police make naked man stand in snow, take pictures
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 23, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian police make naked man stand in snow, take pictures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian riot police made a detained protester strip and then stand naked in the snow while they took pictures of him, a video posted on a newspaper’s website showed.

The video, published by Ukrainska Pravda, showed a man of around 40, wearing only socks, standing in snow near a police bus. here

Daytime temperatures on Thursday when the video was shot were minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).

After being forced to pose holding a piece of metal tubing while a police officer took a picture, saying “a photo for the memory books”, he was allowed to go on to the bus.

As he did so, another officer kicked him in the leg.

In a statement later, police apologized for the ‘inadmissible action’ and said they were launching an investigation.

Three protesters have been killed and more than 150 police have been wounded in days of violent clashes in the centre of Kiev. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has called for an emergency session of parliament to end the violent unrest.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.