Russia increasing troops, moving towards Ukraine border

PRISTINA (Reuters) - The number of Russian troops and weaponry along the border with Ukraine is increasing and is “well over 12,000”, NATO military commander General Philip Breedlove said on Wednesday.

“We watch the materials move from inside the central military district in Russia to the area of Rostov, where they are assembled, then meet, train, and move towards the border and we see them across the border,” he told reporters at Pristina airport after visiting NATO troops in Kosovo.