U.S. official denies offer of 'lethal assistance' to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not made an offer of “lethal assistance” to Ukraine to help it confront pro-Russian separatists, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.

The official made his comments after a senior aide to Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said Kiev had reached agreement during the NATO summit in Wales on the provision of weapons and military advisers from the United States, France, Italy, Poland and Norway.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “No U.S. offer of lethal assistance has been made to Ukraine.”