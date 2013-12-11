FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine president does not want compromise: opposition leader
December 11, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine president does not want compromise: opposition leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Wednesday overnight police action against protesters in Kiev showed President Viktor Yanukovich was not interested in compromise.

“With what happened last night, Yanukovich closed off the path to any kind of compromise,” Klitschko told a news conference.

“We had planned to have talks with Yanukovich. We understand that Yanukovich has no wish to talk to the people and only understands physical force, which he uses against the protesters.”

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage

