Ukrainian protest leaders say no talks until Yanukovich meets demands

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian protest leaders on Wednesday said they would not hold talks with President Viktor Yanukovich until their demands, including that he resign, were met.

Oleh Tyahnibok called an invitation earlier on Wednesday by Yanukovich to dialogue “a farce and a comedy.”

He and fellow protest leader Arseny Yatsenyuk said they would not hold talks with the president to end a political crisis after more than two weeks of protests until their demands had been met.

Opposition leaders are calling for Yanukovich and his government to resign, for the release of what they say are political prisoners and for riot police suspected of violence against protesters to be punished.

